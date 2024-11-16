Home > NEWS

Carmelo Anthony’s Son, Kiyan, Commits to Father’s Alma Mater Syracuse [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 3 hours ago

Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony, announced that he’s taking his talents to Syracuse University.

The announcement was made on his father’s 7PM in Brooklyn show on YouTube.

Anthony is a 6’5″ shooting guard out of Long Island Lutheran High School in Glen Head, New York. He’s a four-star recruit according to 247Sports, and is the top high school player in the state of New York. The 17-year-old also received interest from USC, Auburn, and Florida State.

His father, Melo, is not only a 10-time NBA All-Star—but also played at Syracuse himself. As a one-and-done freshman in 2002-03, Anthony led the then-Orangemen to an NCAA tournament title, the program’s first. He was selected No. 3 overall by the Denver Nuggets in the 2003 NBA draft.

On Kiyan’s decision to follow in his father’s footsteps, he told ESPN that it came down to his “relationship with the staff.”

“From Day 1, when they started recruiting me, they made me feel like it was family,” Anthony explained. “My dad’s name on the facility is special, but I want to go in there and create my own name, and I’ve already done that through my dedication in the offseason, with early-morning practices, playing at camps, playing on the circuit.”

