Kim Zolciak on Police Body Cam Accuses Kroy Biermann of Stealing Her Jewelry [Video] | lovebscott.com

Kim Zolciak went running to cops earlier this month to accuse her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, of stealing.

Zolciak claims in newly released bodycam footage that her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann, robbed her of “hundreds of thousands of dollars” worth of personal items amid their ongoing contentious divorce.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum, 45, went to the police station earlier this month with an unidentified female friend to accuse the father of her six kids of stealing her expensive jewelry and purses.

A source tells Page Six exclusively Tuesday that weeks later, nothing’s changed and Zolciak’s items are still missing.

The “Don’t Be Tardy” alum told police in bodycam footage obtained by TMZ that she first realized her belongings had been taken back in May 2023.

“I’ve asked for them back and he won’t give them back,” she claimed in the video.

Zolciak alleged that Biermann, 38, put the pricey items into a safe in their master bedroom, which she could not access for some time.

The former “Housewife” said she once called cops to her residence, in an effort to retrieve some of her belongings.

The bodycam footage from that incident was released in October 2023, and showed a distressed Zolciak pleading with police for help, claiming her ex “threatened” her and “had been physical before.”

Biermann, meanwhile, claimed from behind the bedroom door at the time that he “didn’t do anything” and that his “safety [was] in jeopardy.”

Cops were able to mediate the situation and the former Atlanta Falcons player ultimately gave the reality star her comforter, phone charger, medications and neck cream back.

However, Zolciak alleged in the latest footage that the more expensive items — like her diamond jewelry, purses and a watch — are no longer in the safe in which she believed they were being held.

She claimed she was able to break into the locked vault and found that “everything is gone.”

“My attorney said I need to file a police report because the stuff is stolen,” Zolciak said in the video, adding that she was shocked when “the jeweler, some lady, sent [her] pics on Instagram and said, ‘I love your bracelets. I’m so thankful.’”

She also claimed that Biermann got $25,000 after selling some of her belongings.

The officer meeting with Zolciak explained, though, that because the estranged couple is still married, police are not able to intervene yet, noting that when they wed, “Yours becomes his and his becomes yours.”

“Until that divorce has been finalized, there is no technical crime that is being committed right now,” the officer added.

A source confirms to Page Six exclusively that Zolciak and Biermann’s divorce is nowhere near being finalized.

The estranged pair, meanwhile, are dealing with some serious financial issues.

They were recently forced to slash $1 million from their Georgia mansion to try and sell it before it goes into foreclosure.

