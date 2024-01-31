Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori, 24, Shares Warning Signs of Her 'Severe' Stroke: 'Listen to Your Body' | lovebscott.com

Snoop Dogg’s daughter is in a far better place than she was a couple weeks ago when she suffered a stroke.

via: People

Broadus is sharing some of the warning signs she experienced before suffering a severe stroke earlier this month.

On Monday, the 24-year-old — who is the daughter of the rapper, 52, and wife Shanté — posted on her Instagram Story revealing some of the symptoms she experienced before the stroke, including blurry vision, nausea, fatigue and “really bad headache pain” on the right side of her head.

“All my symptoms a day before the stroke. Listen to your body foreal,” she wrote. “I’m glad I’m still here and able to tell my story.”

Additionally, Broadus revealed that her blood pressure was extremely high before the health scare. Since returning home, she’s been logging her levels every day.

“So before my stroke my blood pressure was like 170, then it started going down slowly… I’ve been trying to just keep data of everything,” she wrote before showing that her current blood pressure was at 118/80 mmHg. “I just checked it rn!!! & wtffffff…. God is so good to me. It hasn;t been like this in a minute!!!!”

Last week, Broadus revealed that she was finally heading home from the hospital after a CT scan of her chest came back “normal.” She later shared a snap of a living room, featuring a banner that read “Welcome Home.”

Broadus also reposted a throwback picture that her mother had shared. The photo featured the singer as a child alongside her mother Shanté and aunt Sharelle Fuller.

“To The Strongest Person I Know. My Baby. My Warrior,” Shanté — who also shares sons Corde, 29, and Cordell, 26, with Snoop Dogg — wrote under the image. “Honored God Chose Me To Be A Vessel To Bring You Into The World. My Princess.”

“Brb going to cry my eyes out really quick,” Broadus replied.

Snoop Dogg also gave PEOPLE an update on his daughter’s health at the Los Angeles premiere of The Underdoggs last week.

“She’s doing a little bit better,” the rapper told PEOPLE at the premiere.

Asked if his daughter’s stroke had put life in perspective for him, he replied, “Yeah, yeah. Something like that.”

Broadus’ health scare comes amid a long-term journey with lupus after she was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease at the age of 6.