Ice Spice Says Her Debut Album, ‘Y2K,’ Is Due Out This Year | lovebscott.com

More Ice Spice is on the way.

via: Billboard

The “Think U the S— (Fart)” rapper revealed on The Today Show on Tuesday (Jan. 30) that she’s planning to release her full-length debut album, Y2K, “this year.”

“Yes, there’s gonna be an album,” the MC told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager. “I’m so excited,” the Bronx spitter added about the album whose title is reference to her birthday, Jan. 1, 2000. If you’re old enough to remember, in the years leading up to the calendar flip to the new millennium there was a global freakout over fears that the world’s computers and energy grids would melt down catastrophically due to a glitch in their internal calendar systems that experts feared would re-set them to 1900 instead of 2000.

Spoiler: that didn’t happen.

But Ice Spice’s album is happening, though the rapper didn’t reveal a specific release date for the record she said is “almost finished.” She also said that she has “a crazy collaboration that just got locked in, like two days ago,” again not divulging any specifics.

In November, Ice Spice posted an image of her new lower back tat with the caption “Y2K! ?/?/24.”

The debut album tease came just days after the 24-year-old rapper dropped the Miami-based video for her new single, “Think U the S— (Fart).” In the clip, Ice twerks and parties all around the city, flashing stacks of cash while cruising in luxury rides and hanging with her friends on luxury car-shaped watercraft. “B—-es be quick, but I’m quicker / B—-es be thick, but I’m thicker / She could be rich, but I’m richer,” she raps on the hook.

It’s been a busy few months for Ice, who dropped “Pretty Girl” with Afrobeats star Rema in October, which they performed during her Saturday Night Live debut. She is also up for four Grammys at the 66th annual awards — best new artist, best pop duo/group performance for “Karma” with Taylor Swift, best rap song and best song written for visual media with “Barbie World” with Nicki Minaj — which take place this Sunday (Feb. 4).

Watch Ice Spice talk about her new album on The Today Show below.