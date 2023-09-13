Kim Zolciak Heading Back to Reality TV on MTV's 'The Surreal Life' Alongside Macy Gray, Chet Hanks and More

Kim Zolciak is making a reality TV comeback, but don’t expect to see her on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” or “Don’t Be Tardy.”

The former Bravolebrity has signed on to star in the VH1 series “The Surreal Life.”

In a report from TMZ, Kim has signed a deal to appear as one of the cast members for the upcoming 8th season of “The Surreal Life.”

Of course, Kim won’t be alone in the house, we’re told in all, the cast includes Gray, Hanks, Ally Brooke, O.T. Genasis, Josie Canseco, and Weir.

Our sources say Kim and the rest of the cast flew to Colombia over the weekend where production begins this month.

If you didn’t hear, ‘Surreal Life’ was resurrected for a new season last year — this after being off the air since the mid-2000s. The contestants last season included folks like Dennis Rodman, Stormy Daniels, Frankie Muniz, Tamar Braxton and others.