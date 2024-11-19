Kim Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana x Skims Collab Crashed the Site — Shop it While You Still Can

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS x Dolce & Gabbana collaboration site was the least interesting to look at for about 15 minutes, fully crashing not long after going live.

“This is a truly iconic partnership that I’m so excited to share with the world,” the shapewear mogul said in a press release before the buzzy launch.

The resulting designs maintain the DNA of Skims’ signature fits and fabrics, combined with the high-fashion label’s instantly recognizable leopard prints and corseted silhouettes.

Shoppers will spot plenty of animal-spotted options, with designs ranging from underthings like the Ultimate Teardrop Push-Up Bra ($148) to styles meant to be shown off, like the Skims Body Dress ($498) and Cotton Jersey Mock Neck Tank ($78).

For something a bit more understated, there are also plenty of neutral cotton styles, like the Cotton Jersey Mock Neck Tank ($78) and matching Cotton Jersey Boxers ($78).

And while the logo-emblazoned mesh offerings are selling out swiftly, there’s still time to scoop up what’s left of the Skims Romance Corset ($198), Ultra Fine Mesh Logo Cami ($98) and more sheer standouts.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian modeled several pieces for the accompanying campaign, putting to rest their highly publicized feud over their respective relationships with Dolce & Gabbana.

The Poosh founder posed in styles like the black Skims Body Dress ($498) for the black-and-white photoshoot.

Whichever styles catch your eye, be sure to shop fast before it’s time to say ciao to the limited-edition line.

