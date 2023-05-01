Kim Kardashian's 2023 Met Gala Gown Features More than 50,000 Pearls and Took 1,000 Hours to Make

Kim Kardashian attended the Met Gala for the 10th time on Monday night in a custom Schiaparelli design by Daniel Roseberry.

The look featured a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls.

The gown took one-dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft.

Because this year’s theme honors the late Karl Lagerfeld, Kim told Vogue, “I wanted pearls. I thought, ‘What is more Karl?’ You know, the iconic Chanel pearls is what I always thought of. So we wanted to just be dripping in pearls.”

With all those pearls, there was bound to be some mishaps. Kim shared that “some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all. They’re real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse.”

Must be nice!

Though North was was Kim for her ride to the Met, she didn’t walk the carpet.

Kardashian’s look also featured a molded corset in blush satin; she accessorized with a choker, pearl drop earrings and a ring made from crystals and baroque pearls.

As for whether she felt any pressure to outdo the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress she wore one year ago, Kim said, “This year, I just wanted to feel glamorous. I really didn’t feel the pressure. I just wanted to have a good time.”

What do you think of the look, love muffins?