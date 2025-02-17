Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reconnect During ‘SNL 50’ Anniversary Special Afterparty 2 Years After Split

BY: Walker Published 4 minutes ago

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited while celebrating the “Saturday Night Live” 50th anniversary special Sunday night.

The former pair briefly reconnected while celebrating Saturday Night Live’s 50th anniversary after parting ways in August 2022.

Kardashian and Davidson were spotted talking at the after-parties, however, a friend of Davidson tells PEOPLE the conversation was not romantic.

“He has nothing but love and respect for Kim,” the pal says. “He hopes everyone can move on.”

In October 2024, a source close to Davidson told PEOPLE that the comedian remained on good terms with his former flames and revealed he was “still friends with pretty much all his exes.”

“He and Kim still talk occasionally. He’s a good guy,” the insider said, before adding of his famous exes, “They root for him.”

The last time Kardashian and Davidson publicly reconnected was at the 2023 Met Gala. Though the duo arrived separately at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, they crossed paths inside the event.

In a series of photos, Kardashian and Davidson were seen engaging in what appeared to be a friendly chat with musician Usher. The King of Staten Island star was photographed smiling at Kardashian as she looked at Usher. She even appeared to reach for Davidson’s hand at one point while addressing him.

Both Kardashian and Davidson participated in the SNL special on Sunday night. The reality star and former host appeared early in the show alongside Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig, Scarlett Johansson and Ana Gasteyer as Robert Goulet and The Maharelle Sisters.

Former cast member Davidson was a part of John Mulaney’s New York 50th Musical sketch and was the star of his own sketch alongside Laraine Newman, “Chad in 8H.”

Kardashian and Davidson first sparked romance rumors in October 2021, following the reality star’s hosting stint on Saturday Night Live. Fans went wild when the two shared a kiss in a sketch that spoofed Disney’s Aladdin.

Shortly after, they were spotted holding hands on a roller coaster ride at Knott’s Scary Farm in Buena Park, California, and meeting for a quiet dinner on New York’s Staten Island.

The actor later publicly called the reality star his girlfriend, and from there set off a whirlwind romance that spanned the globe, made countless headlines and gave fans one fabulous Met Gala moment.

Nine months later, PEOPLE confirmed the pair had split, in part due to busy work and travel schedules in August 2022.

“Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They both travel all the time and it was hard.”

Davidson recently opened up about his high-profile romances and the public attention they received.

“It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly,” Davidson told Page Six earlier this month. “Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like, five years and it made my life a living hell,”

via: People