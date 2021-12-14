Kim Kardashian Denies Blackfishing Allegations, Addresses Matching Hair With North

Kim Kardashian is addressing claims that she’s appropriated Black culture, sharing in a new interview with i-D magazine that she never meant to do so.

via: AceShowbiz

“I would never do anything to appropriate any culture,” Kim shared. “But I have in the past got blacklash from putting my hair in braids and I understand that.”

The estranged wife of Kanye West revealed that a lot of time, she sported the hairstyle because of her daughter North as the young girl requested to have “matching hair” with her. “I’ve had these conversation with her [North] that are like, ‘Hey, maybe this hairstyle would be better on you and not on me.’ But I also want her to feel that I can do a hairstyle with her and not make it that big of deal either if that’s something that she’s really asking for and really wants,” she explained.

The TV star, who just passed bar exam after in her fourth attempt, admitted that she’s “learned and grown” over the years to “communicate” with her kids about their respective backgrounds. “I’ve tried to pass that culture of learning onto my kids too, but then there’s also a history of braiding hair in Armenia and people forget that I am Armenia as well,” the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” alum shared.

Kim landed in hot water for sporting braided hairstyles on multiple occasions. That included the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards and a photo shoot which she shared on her Instagram account in 2020.

In addition, the girlfriend of “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson faced criticism from fans and religious leaders for wearing Hindu “Om” earrings in a KKW Beauty photo shoot. “Take those earrings off bestie my religion ain’t no aesthetic <3," one person said. meanwhile, another added, "you're gonna get cancelled for this one kim." The President of the Universal society of Hinduism, Rajan Zed, also demanded that the reality star apoligizes. In a statement, he stated that the jewelry was "highly inappropriate" and "not meant to be used a fashion statement or become a tool for sexy fashion."

Kim was also under fire in 2018 when she wore her then-blonde hair in braids, and called them “Bo Derek braids.” The SKIMS founder later told Bustle that she “obviously” knew the hairstyle was actually called Furlani braids.