Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry Passes Ray Allen as NBA's All-Time 3-Point King [Photos + Video]

Move over Ray Allen, Stephen Curry is officially the greatest shooter of all time.

via: ESPN

The Golden State Warriors star guard became the all-time leader in 3-pointers Tuesday night against the Knicks, passing Hall of Famer Ray Allen by knocking down the 2,974th 3-pointer of his career.

The record-breaking shot came with 7 minutes, 33 seconds left in the first quarter as Curry knocked down a 28-foot shot from the right wing off a pass from Andrew Wiggins. The Warriors quickly fouled and called a time out so that Curry could enjoy the moment.

Curry received a big hug from teammate Draymond Green as players streamed to the floor to congratulate him. He took the ball that he was clutching in his arm and handed it to his father, Dell, on the floor as the Madison Square Garden crowd gave him a rousing standing ovation. Curry went back toward center court a few moments later to get a hug and congratulations from Allen.

STEPH CURRY MAKES HISTORY! He now holds the record for most three-pointers made all time with 2,974 and counting ? (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/uVMh58dS3z — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 15, 2021

NBA commissioner Adam Silver congratulated Curry in a statement released during Tuesday night’s game.

“It was thrilling to see Steph break the NBA’s all-time record for three-pointers,” Silver said in his statement. “He has revolutionized the way the game is played and continues to leave fans in awe with his amazing artistry and extraordinary shooting ability. We congratulate him on this historic achievement.”

Curry had tried to deflect talk of the impending record over the past couple of weeks, acknowledging how much the mark means to him. Those close to him say they understand and take pride in the greatness he has achieved.

“I can’t explain it,” Dell Curry recently told ESPN. “And I played with and against Ray, played against Reggie [Miller], I know how great shooters those guys were, but to know my son’s going to leave the game being the best — he already is the best shooter ever to play, and have that record, it’s unbelievable.”

Both Allen and Miller, who were broadcasting the game for Turner Sports, attended Curry’s record-breaking performance Tuesday night. The trio shared a few words and a group hug before the game, enjoying the excitement surrounding the inevitable historical moment.

Congrats Steph.

An iconic moment for an iconic player. 3??0?? (?: Evan Yu, Al Bello) pic.twitter.com/QErN9kHFeO — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 15, 2021

Draymond Green reacts to Steph Curry breaking the record ? pic.twitter.com/q5n3lNUBY7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 15, 2021