O.J. Simpson Granted Early Release From Parole

O.J. Simpson was granted an early parole discharge last week, according to a statement from the Nevada Department of Public Safety.

via: Revolt

The football legend and actor’s parole for his 2008 armed robbery conviction ended early this month, his lawyer revealed on Tuesday (Dec. 14).

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” attorney Malcolm LaVergne told the Associated Press.

According to NBC News, the Nevada Division of Parole and Probation submitted a routine discharge request for Simpson to parole commissioners who, at a hearing on Nov. 30, agreed to end his parole early.

The decision was ratified on Dec. 6, the Nevada State Police said in a statement. According to the department, Simpson had been granted good behavior credits from the Board of Parole Commissioners “for complying with the conditions of their supervision” that made him eligible for an early discharge.

The 74-year-old, who was acquitted in the 1994 deaths of his ex-wife and her friend, had been on parole since Oct. 1, 2017. His parole for the 2008 armed robbery conviction was initially set to expire on Feb. 9, 2022.

At the time, Simpson was found guilty of breaking into a hotel room at Las Vegas’ Palace Station hotel-casino with five other men and stealing sports memorabilia – including game balls, plaques and photos of his children – which he claimed belonged to him.

Bruce Fromong, one of the two memorabilia dealers who was robbed that day, testified that Simpson burst into the room yelling, “This all belongs to me. You stole this from me.” However, Fromong said Simpson and the men stole memorabilia items not related to the former football star. When he tried to stop the men, Fromong said one of them pointed a gun in his face.

Simpson was convicted of armed robbery, kidnapping and 10 other charges and served the minimum of his nine-to-33-year prison sentence. He was granted parole in 2013.

The Juice is loose.