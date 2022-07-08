Kim K Says North West Held Up Handmade ‘Stop’ Sign Because She ‘Had It With the People Taking Pictures of Her’ [Photos + Video]

Kim Kardashian’s daughter came up with a creative way to keep photographers at bay while she was sitting front row at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

via: Complex

While North West is carving a lane for herself in the fashion world, the 9-year-old is also apparently sick and tired of the paparazzi.

A video of her flashing a handwritten sign at a camera that reads “stop” at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture Fall Winter 2022/2023 show on Wednesday has been making the rounds. Kim Kardashian didn’t waste time commenting on the moment.

The mother of four took to Instagram to share a handful of photos from the Gaultier show, including the video of North. “For anyone who knows North knows how funny she finds the last slide!” Kim wrote. “North I guess had it with the people taking pictures of her so she wrote on her invite STOP and held it up and wanted them to just focus on the show.”

“As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom,” Kim continued in the IG caption. “I couldn’t be more proud!”

As a mom I’m so grateful that my daughter loves coming with me on my work trips and I am able to bring her and create these memories together along with my mom. pic.twitter.com/jUJTKo09jV — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) July 8, 2022

Another clip of North at Paris Fashion Week has gone viral, which sees her asking photographers, “Why do you have to wait for us all the time?” This garnered chuckles from the fawning crowd.

North West is definitely Kanye's child ? pic.twitter.com/sI90JlzJhN — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) July 6, 2022





North’s fits have been turning heads all week, including her sporting Kanye West’s 2009 Pastelle varsity jacket from his never-released brand.

This Paris Fashion Week also saw Kim’s Balenciaga runway debut at the brand’s 51st Couture Collection presentation, which Nori attended with Kris Jenner.

Ye wearing a Pastelle jacket in 2008 vs. North wearing the same one in 2022 ? pic.twitter.com/VSuOGv9s2D — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) July 5, 2022