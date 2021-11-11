Kid Cudi Rocks Custom Wedding Dress From ERL at 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards [Photos + Video]

Kid Cudi delivered bridal energy at the 2021 CFDA Awards.

via: Complex

The consistently influential multi-hyphenate hit the red carpet at the CFDA Fashion Awards in a breathtaking bridal gown from American Emerging Designer of the Year nominee Eli Russell Linnetz’s ERL label. At one point on the carpet, Cudi was joined by Linnetz himself, who lifted the Man on the Moon III artist’s veil.

The look was further driven home with a tuxedo jacket up top, gloves, matching sneakers, and a Black Jesus piece. Linnetz, meanwhile, wore a tuxedo.

“I just out of the blue sent him a text of a wedding dress and I was like, ‘Will you be my bride?’” Linnetz told People of how the look came together.

In addition to the red carpet shots, Linnetz took to Instagram to share some additional photos of Cudi’s scene-stealing look being brought together. See more below.

At Wednesday’s Manhattan event, Edvin Thompson of Theophilio was awarded the American Emerging Designer of the Year distinction. Other 2021 winners included Christopher John Rogers (American Womenswear Designer of the Year), Emily Bode Aujla of Bode (American Menswear Designer of the Year), Telfar Clemens of Telfar (American Accessories Designer of the Year), Demna of Balenciaga (International Women’s Designer of the Year), Grace Wales Bonner of Wales Bonner (International Men’s Designer of the Year), and more.

Cudi, meanwhile, is fresh off the Amazon Prime release of the feature-length A Man Named Scott documentary. The doc, produced by Complex Networks and Film 45, is directed by Robert Alexander and gives longtime Cudi fans an insightful and inventively crafted dive into the artist’s legacy and continued impact. Featured in the doc are Ye, Don C, Willow Smith, ASAP Rocky, and more.

We love Kid Cudi sense of style and individualism.