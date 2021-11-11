Second Man Who Supplied Mac Miller's Alleged Drug Dealer Agrees to Plead Guilty

A second man has agreed to a plea deal for supplying drugs that caused Mac Miller’s overdose.

Ryan Michael Reavis, who previously pleaded not guilty, has now agreed to plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl.

In October, Stephen Andrew Walter also agreed to plead guilty to distribution of fentanyl. The case against Cameron James Pettit, who also previously pleaded not guilty, is pending.

Reavis’ plea agreement, viewed by Pitchfork, reasserts allegations from the federal grand jury indictment. The agreement reads:

On or about the September 4, 2018, in Los Angeles, California, within the Central District of California, at the direction of codefendant Stephen Andrew Walter, [Ryan Michael Reavis] knowingly distributed a controlled substance in the form of counterfeit oxycodone pills to Cameron James Pettit. [Reavis] knew that these pills that defendant provided to Pettit contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance; in fact, the pills contained fentanyl.

Shortly after [Reavis] distributed the pills to Pettit, Pettit distributed the pills containing fentanyl to [Mac Miller]. M.M. ingested the fentanyl supplied by Pettit, which, in combination with cocaine and alcohol, caused M.M.’s death from a fatal overdose on or about September 7, 2018. M.M. would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that M.M. had received from Pettit (and that Pettit had received from [Reavis]) on September 4, 2018.

A Mac Miller representative offered no comment. Pitchfork has also reached out to attorneys for Cameron James Pettit and Ryan Michael Reavis.

Stephen Andrew Walter faces between 17 and 21 years in prison, in addition to a $1 million fine. The justice department did not detail a possible sentence for Reavis.

Cameron James Pettit is scheduled to go on trial in March 2022.