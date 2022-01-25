Kid Cudi, Halsey, J. Cole To Headline 2022 Governors Ball Lineup [Photo]

Kid Cudi, Halsey and J. Cole are slated to headline the 2022 Governors Ball in New York City this summer, organizers confirmed when announcing the lineup on Tuesday (January 25).

via: Rap-Up

The 2022 Governors Ball will return to Citi Field in New York City on June 10-12 with a superstar lineup of over 60 artists including headliners J. Cole, Halsey, and Kid Cudi.

Cudi will kick off the three-day fest on Friday with additional performances from Migos, Jack Harlow, Skepta, Coi Leray, and more. Halsey will headline Day 2, which also includes Roddy Ricch, YG, Denzel Curry, and Shaquille O’Neal.

Fresh off his “Off-Season Tour,” J. Cole will close out the weekend on Sunday, along with Playboi Carti, Jazmine Sullivan, Kaytranada, and J.I.D.

The Governors Ball, which is usually held in the summer, celebrated its 10th anniversary last September after the 2020 festival was canceled in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Jan. 27 at 11:59 a.m. EST, with a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers starting today.

See the full lineup below.

WHATS POPPIN?@Citibank presale for all tickets available now. General onsale starts Thurs, 1/27 at 12PM ET. pic.twitter.com/VAJ5RRuIga — The Governors Ball (@GovBallNYC) January 25, 2022