Rihanna's First Savage X Fenty Store Opens in Las Vegas [Photos]

Rihanna’s lingerie brand Savage X Fenty has made its brick-and-mortar debut in Las Vegas, and the move comes at a time when big-box retailers are shuttering stores while popular e-commerce brands plant roots in commercial spaces.

According to Fox Business, the inaugural Savage X Fenty lingerie store is located at the Fashion Show Las Vegas mall. The store has five rooms that feature merchandise and mannequins with diverse body types modeled after actual people. Savage X Fenty customers will also be able to try “interactive experiences” and “photo-worthy moments,” according to the brand’s press release.

“We wanted to be able to connect with our customers in real life and give them something they have never seen before,” Rih said in a statement. “Creating the space took a lot of imagination, married with things I’ve always wanted to change about my own experiences as a customer, from mannequins to the Fit Xperience, to customer service. We are so happy with the outcome and now I can’t wait for people to see it.”

As REVOLT previously reported, earlier this month the “Kiss It Better” singer took to Instagram to announce that her online lingerie brand would be moving to physical stores across the United States. “2022, we coming in HOT!” Rih captioned an image of the forthcoming store. “We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!”

Last year, Christiane Pendarvis, chief marketing and design officer of Savage X Fenty, told Business Insider that physical stores were coming. “Fit and comfort are so important,” she said, adding that there were “customers who don’t feel comfortable purchasing online.”

Savage X Fenty debuted in 2018 and is now worth more than $1 billion after seeing a 200% increase in revenue in 2020. It accounts for $270 million of Rih’s total fortune, which sat at $1.7 billion last year. In addition to Las Vegas, stores will also be built in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.

First look inside @rihanna’s Savage X Fenty retail store in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/0PaBjuMt3a — FentyStats.com (@FentyStats) January 23, 2022