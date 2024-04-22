Kid Cudi Breaks Foot After Jumping Off Coachella Stage: ‘Just Leaving the Hospital’ | lovebscott.com

Kid Cudi cut his Coachella set short Sunday.

Cudi broke his foot mid-show.

On Sunday night, the rap star shared that he was “just leavin the hospital” after injuring himself during his set at the Sahara Tent. Fan videos captured the rapper jumping off stage and landing poorly on one of his feet, before being carried away by security personnel.

“Hey guys, so I broke my foot today at the show,” Cudi wrote on X. “Just leavin the hospital. Never broken a bone before so this is all a bit crazy.”

“I wanna thank u all for ur concerns and well wishes!! I love yall man. I heard yall still ragin when I was offstage. Made me smile big,” he continued.

Fan footage from the festival captured Cudi slightly slipping and hitting the ground while his song “Memories” played in the background. The rapper could be seen grimacing in pain. Another clip captured security guards carrying the rapper away from the stage to receive medical attention.

Cudi was a surprise addition to Coachella Weekend Two after Vampire Weekend performed at the fest during Weekend One. During his 45-minute performance, Cudi debuted several tracks from his recent album Insano, including “Moon Man Shit” and “Blue Sky,” live.

“First time doin that one and it was electric,” he wrote on X, referring to his performance of “Superboy.”

Kid Cudi last appeared at Coachella in 2019. The “Man on the Moon” musician is set to embark on a world tour in support of Insano, and will kick off the tour’s North American leg on July 28 in Austin, Texas.

This year’s Coachella has been a big year of A-list guests. For Weekend Two, Camila Cabello joined Lana Del Rey‘s headlining, Earl Sweatshirt performed with Tyler, the Creator, and Anitta joined Peso Pluma for “Bellakeo.”

During Weekend One, Olivia Rodrigo rocked out with No Doubt, Will Smith (and an alien invasion) showed up for J Balvin, Justin Bieber joined Tems for “Essence,” and 21 Savage, Teezo Touchdown, and A$AP Rocky all came out to help Doja Cat shut down the last night of the first weekend.