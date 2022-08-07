Khloé Kardashian Reportedly Broke Up With Private Equity Investor [Photo]

Today in Kardashian relationship status updates, Khloé Kardashian is officially single again.

via: Complex

According to Entertainment Tonight, Khloé Kardashian has officially split with a private equity investor she began dating this summer. The Good American founder reportedly met the mystery man through her sister Kim at a dinner party, just months after she split with her on-again, off-again boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

“Khloé and the man she was seeing fizzled out a few weeks ago,” he insider told ET. “It was never very serious to begin with. Her family was aware that it wasn’t serious and didn’t think much of it, but support Khloé getting back out there and dating again. Tristan was respectful about Khloé dating again as well, but knows it is also complicated.”

Earlier this week, it was reported that Kardashian and Thompson welcomed baby No. 2 via surrogate. The former couple, who share a four-year-old daughter, have endured multiple cheating scandals over the years, and reportedly have no intentions to reconcile.

“The two aren’t together and Khloé will have the baby full time,” a source told ET. “Khloé wants Tristan in both of the kids’ lives as much as he wants to be.”

On Friday, several outlets reported that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after nine months of dating. Sources said the two found it difficult to maintain a long-distance relationship with such busy schedules. An insider added that the two still have “a lot of love and respect for each other,” and intend to remain friends.