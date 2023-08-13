Khloé Kardashian 'Anxious' About Dating After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandals: 'She Isn't Able to Get Excited About Any Guy'

Lonely heart club?

via: Radar Online

As Kim Kardashian partied with Tristan Thompson in Miami, sources say his ex, Kim’s sister Khloé Kardashian, was moping at home, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“Khloé hasn’t been with anyone since Tristan,” an insider shared. “She just isn’t able to get excited about any guy.”

Trouble is the basketballer, who cheated on the reality star multiple times over the course of their relationship — including fathering a child while the pair were expecting their second baby — has left her traumatized.

“She’s always been a sexual person, but it’s like Tristan’s betrayal has shut that part of her down or something,” noted the insider, adding that friends and family are urging Khloé to “just find a booty call.”

Instead, the 39-year-old is putting all her energy into her daughter, True, 5, and 11-month-old son, Tatum.

“The reality of dating makes her anxious,” concluded the source. “She’d rather just stay home and play with her kids;” however, Khloé’s rep denies the claims.

Last month, Kim and Thompson partied until the morning together. After enjoying dinner at celebrity hotspot Gekko, Khloé’s sister and her baby daddy headed to LIV nightclub.

Their public outing lit Twitter on fire, with users pondering if the NBA star had moved on to the older Kardashian sister.

“Is she banging her sister’s baby daddy?” one person asked as another responded, “They both sleep with everyone …so why not.”

Someone else commented, “I think she’s messing around with a basketball player, and Tristan is just the scapegoat.” Others questioned if Kim was sent to “babysit” the cheating ladies’ man.

An insider told Star Magazine that Khloé “hit the roof” when she discovered Kim had hung out with Tristan.

“Khloe is devastated. But this time she’s blaming her sister, not Tristan. It’s humiliating to be sitting at home in LA, taking care of Tristan’s kids while her sister and her ex are out partying in public,” a source claimed.

Despite allegedly being affected by Tristan’s antics, insiders spilled to RadarOnline.com that Khloé had no interest in reconciling with her serial cheater ex despite recently revealing the NBA player and his little brother live with her following his mother’s death.

“I’m grateful that I’m strong enough and brave enough to be a support system for someone else that has no other support system right now,” she said in a confessional for The Kardashians. “You don’t have to treat me right for me to treat you right—it’s not the way I was raised.”

Khloé and Tristan were first linked in August 2016. Less than one year later, the athlete was caught cheating on a then-pregnant Khloé with multiple women. Despite Khloé giving him a second chance after giving birth to True, Tristan was spotted getting a little too friendly with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend, Jordyn Woods in February 2019.

But nothing could have prepared Khloé for Tristan’s latest jaw-dropping cheating scandal with Maralee Nicols. When it seemed like the two were back on track, the reality star learned the Canadian-born basketball player was caught in a paternity lawsuit after secretly getting Maralee pregnant while dating Khloé — and that wasn’t the only baby Tristan was expecting.

RadarOnline.com confirmed Khloé was expecting another child with Tristan via surrogate in July 2022. The surrogate fell pregnant weeks before Khloé discovered the news about Maralee — while Tristan was working overtime to keep the paternity scandal hidden from Kardashian.