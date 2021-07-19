Keyshia Cole’s Mother, Frankie Lons, Dead at 61 Following Overdose

Frankie Lons, mother of R&B singer Keyshia Cole and star of reality series ‘Frankie & Neffie,’ has passed away.

Keyshia Cole’s sister, Elite Noel, announced the passing of their mother on Instagram.

A cause of death has not been made public.

The exact timing of her death is unclear, but July 19 would’ve been her 61st birthday.

Update: According to Keyshia’s brother, Sam, Frankie overdosed at her Oakland home while celebrating her 61st birthday on Sunday. It appears she relapsed after a long battle with sobriety and took drugs while she was partying.