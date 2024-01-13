Kevin Hart Serves Ex-Assistant Miesha Shakes With Extortion Lawsuit at Glendale Apartment

Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against his former assistant and YouTuber Tasha K after they conducted a tell-all interview discussing the comedian.

via: Radar Online

Funny guy Kevin Hart isn’t playing when it comes to his lawsuit. The comedian hired a process server to hand his ex-assistant legal paperwork — just weeks after taking action against her and YouTuber Tasha K. The documents obtained by RadarOnline.com showed Miesha Shakes was served with the suit at a Glendale, CA, apartment on January 9.

The proof of service of summons was filed in Los Angeles on January 10, confirming that Shakes was handed all the documents related to Hart’s lawsuit at 8:11 PM earlier this week. Now that she’s been officially notified, she has to make the next move and respond to the legal matter.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Hart filed a lawsuit against Shakes and Tasha K — whose real name is Latasha Kebe — last month over their online interview, in which his former assistant claimed he cheated on his wife, Eniko, at his office.

Shakes worked for the stand-up star from August 2017 to October 2020, per the legal documents.

The interview was published on Tasha K’s Instagram and her YouTube channel, Unwine with Tasha K, on December 22, with one caption reading, The interview that Kevin Hart will WISH NEVER CAME OUT!!

Shakes claimed she told Eniko about the alleged affair. Besides the cheating accusations, she also claimed Hart had a gambling problem.

In Hart’s lawsuit, he alleged Tasha K threatened to release the interview if he didn’t pay her. According to the Night School actor, someone “affiliated” with the YouTuber reached out to his representative in November to inform them the interview “would be damaging to Hart’s reputation.”

“The individual stated that Kebe [Tasha K] would publish the Interview unless Hart paid a ransom of $250,000,” the legal docs read.

Hart then contacted the cops and issued a cease and desist to Tasha K. He cited the NDA Shakes signed when she worked for him and claimed that posting the interview “would constitute intentional interference with contractual relations.”

Hart said the interview “included false and defamatory statements regarding Hart and certain legal disputes in which he had been involved.” He accused Shakes of making statements “that were false, including that Hart recorded a video of a sexual encounter, and that he faced criminal charges regarding that supposed incident.”

The comedian is suing Shakes and Tasha K for civil extortion and invasion of privacy. He’s also suing Shakes for breach of contract and defamation while accusing Tasha K of intentional interference with contractual relations. Hart claimed the YouTuber has “an established history of posting defamatory and otherwise improper content regarding celebrities.”