Kandi Says Bravo Still Hasn't Asked Any of the 'RHOA' Ladies Back, Says They're 'Trippin'' [Video]

It’s been nearly four months since ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 15 reunion wrapped — and still no peaches have been picked for next season.

During a recent live broadcast, Kandi revealed that Bravo hasn’t asked ANY of the ladies back yet…and she didn’t sound too pleased.

She said:

“They still haven’t told everybody who they’re bringing back. Yeah, they’re over here — they’re being real — …uhhh..[they’re] trippin’! People got lives around here. We gotta make plans for other things.”

In a different interview, captured by ‘The Neighborhood Talk,’ Kandi said that there’s a ‘new cast’ being decided.

“They are still waiting on the new cast, so I can’t tell you anything.”

Kandi’s revelation comes just days after Sheree Whitfield said she hadn’t heard anything about the ladies coming back for season 16 either.

If you recall, lovebscott.com exclusively broke the news that production was eyeing a ‘reboot’ ahead of next season similar to the new ‘RHONY’ or ‘RHOM.’ Casting has been underway for months, yet nothing has been made official.

Check out the clips from Kandi’s interviews below via TNT.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)