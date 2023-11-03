Kenya Moore's Divorce Still Isn't Finalized but She Insists It 'Will Be' Before 2024: 'I Will Be Single'

Kenya Moore s still working through her divorce from Marc Daly after all these years — but she insists it’s almost finalized.

via People:

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 52, gave an update on the pair’s ongoing divorce battle during the Bravo show’s BravoCon 2023 panel on Friday.

“Yes, [there’s been] some movement,” she explained on the panel, which also featured her costars Kandi Burruss, Shereé Whitfield, Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton.

“We had a court hearing and then got on the trial calendar, so were going to go to trial, and then we got bumped off the trial calendar,” she continued, before quipping, “I can’t make this stuff up!”

Moore then declared: “I’m saying it right now: I will be single and divorced before 2024.”

Moore and Daly began dating in December 2016. After tying the knot in June 2017, they welcomed their daughter, Brooklyn Doris, in November 2018.

The pair, however, announced in September 2019 that they were separating after two years of marriage.

“It is with profound sadness that I regret to inform my fans that I am divorcing my husband Marc Daly,” Moore said. “Due to recent and ongoing circumstances, I can no longer continue in the marriage. My sole concern and focus is and will always be my daughter, Brooklyn, my miracle baby. She was made in love and true commitment. I ask for our privacy to be respected moving forward.”

Daly noted that their daughter “has two parents that love her very much and in her best interests, this situation should remain as private as possible.”

“I cherish our family’s good times together and will continue to co-parent in a loving way. Rumors, innuendo or false accusations only serve to hurt our family and will be addressed through counsel as the law permits,” he added. “Please respect our privacy during this challenging period.”

Breaking her silence on the split, Moore said she “didn’t get married to quit.”

“I love my husband. I don’t doubt that he loves me. Let me be clear, I took my vows seriously. I believe in for better and for worse and I believe in trying it all before you walk away, especially when we do have a child and we are a family,” she continued, noting that she “doesn’t get the sense that [Daly] feels the same way.”

“I am hopeful, and have always wanted to work on our relationship. But I just don’t know if that’s even a possibility at this point, honestly,” Moore added. “Marc doesn’t seem to be there. I’d feel more comfortable calling it quits if I knew I’d tried everything and it still didn’t work. And we definitely didn’t do everything we could have done to save our relationship.”

Nearly two years after filing for divorce in August 2021, Moore joked on Watch What Happens Live in January that she has “the world’s longest divorce.” She confirmed months before on the RHOA reunion that the holdup is due to things being “at a standstill,” noting that Daly is “not asking for anything at this point.”

“So until we get a trial date or settle, it’s still going to go on,” she added.

We hope Kenya can ring in the new year with her divorce behind her.