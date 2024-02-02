Kenya Moore Says a 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Cast Announcement Is Getting Closer [Video]

Is Kenya Moore keeping her peach?

In the months since lovebscott.com exclusively revealed that production on ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ was looking to give the franchise a New York or Miami-style reboot, it’s been relatively quiet.

There’s been no word on when fans can expect ‘RHOA’ to return or who will be on the cast. A few weeks ago, Kandi Burruss told fans that she was still waiting to hear if she was returning and that the network was ‘trippin” by not telling the ladies anything.

While chatting with V-103’s The Big Tigger Morning Show, Kenya hinted that a cast announcement may be coming soon — but remained coy as to whether or not she or any of the other ladies will be part of it.

Kenya also squashed fans hopes for a NeNe Leakes return, reminding fans of the fact that she sued her employer and accused them of awful things.

Check out the clip below:

Kenya says they’re getting closer to making a #RHOA cast announcement & “The door is closed” for Nene. ? Source: @V103Atlanta pic.twitter.com/F5N3woPQ9u — jay (@JaysRealityBlog) February 2, 2024