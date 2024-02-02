Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Kevin Ordered to Turn Over Copy of Divorce Settlement in Court War Over Rain-Damaged Ferrari

Wendy Williams’ ex-husband Kevin Hunter is having more financial issues.

via: Radar Online

Hunter was ordered to turn over a copy of his divorce settlement with the former talk show host — as part of his ongoing lawsuit against an insurance company.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Florida judge granted a motion to compel brought by Essentia Insurance Company.

As we first reported, in 2022, Kevin sued Essentia claiming the company refused to pay out on a policy he had on his 2018 Ferrari California T 2DR Retractable Hardtop.

Kevin claimed the car no longer worked after being left outside with the top open during a rainstorm on November 11, 2021.

His lawsuit said the damage should have been covered under his policy.

Essentia said it hired a meteorologist to investigate the matter. The insurance company said the expert determined there was no rain at the time and location that Kevin claimed his car was damaged.

“[Kevin’s] misrepresentations about the event of loss and cause of loss nullify any coverage here. There is no genuine issue of fact that on the Incident Date, at the time that [Kevin] says the Incident occurred, there was no rain at all,” Essentia argued. “This is directly contrary to [Kevin’s] representations that he experienced a downpour.

For the past couple of months, Kevin and Essentia have been demanding the other turn over documents as they prepare for the upcoming trial.

Essentia demanded Kevin turn over all credit card statements from 2020 to now, copies of his bank statements, a copy of the divorce settlement he reached with Wendy, and all information about loans he took out in the past 4 years.

In addition, Essentia fired off a subpoena to Verizon seeking Kevin’s phone records. The insurance company asked for all text messages Kevin received and sent between the time period of November 4, 2021, through November 25, 2021.

Recently, the insurance company claimed Kevin had refused to turn over any of the requested documents.

At a recent hearing, the judge granted Essentia’s motion to compel and ordered Kevin to produce the records, including his divorce settlement.

In a newly filed motion, Kevin asked the court for a rehearing to reconsider the order requiring him to turn over his financial records.

Kevin said Essentia had accused him of insurance fraud at a recent hearing. The insurance company said it needed the financial records to “paint a picture of [Kevin’s] financial profile so that Defendant could argue that [Kevin] could not afford to pay the car note.”

Kevin argued the divorce settlement had nothing to do with the case at hand. He said that if he was forced to reveal it, it could expose private deals he may be part of and reveal information about third parties not associated with the case.

A judge has yet to rule on Kevin’s motion.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Kevin revealed he faced financial issues after his alimony checks from Wendy were abruptly cut off.

He said the support stopped coming in due to Wendy’s battle with Wells Fargo over her fortune. The talk show host’s fight with the bank led to issues with Kevin being paid out what he is owed.