Usher Reportedly Turned Down A Role In ‘Dreamgirls’ [Video]

In a recent episode of Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Usher shared some surprising insights into his career.

via: Vibe

Not only was he supposed to be a part of a supergroup with Jay-Z, Diddy, and Pharrell, but the crooner also reportedly turned down a role in the critically-acclaimed film, Dreamgirls.

“Is there a movie or something that I was supposed to be a part of, a collaboration? Uh, yeah. David Geffen reached out to me to be in ‘Dreamgirls.’ It just didn’t happen,” the 45-year-old confessed.

He noted that Geffen wasn’t the only person reaching out to get Usher’s input on a potential role. “I had everybody hittin’ me [up]. I had Eddie Murphy hittin’ me. Brandy hit me […] I didn’t do it.”

Usher didn’t reveal which role he was considering, but the men “drink to that” revelation.

Elsewhere, Usher details the hilarious story behind his infamous moment dancing with Michael Jackson. “I’m watching the show like ‘what the heck do you mean I’m dancing with Michael Jackson?’,” he questioned.

The “Nice & Slow” singer recalled running down the street, scrambling to find a pair of Air Force Ones. Wardrobe malfunction aside, Usher said, “it was nerve-wracking to dance for and with Michael.”

However, the King of Pop wound up giving the now-King of R&B the greatest compliment of his career. During rehearsals, Usher remembered giving it his all—which was rare for him. “I was singing at the top of my lungs, dancing harder than I’ve ever danced, sweat flying all over the room,” he reflected. To which Jackson said, “‘Man, you really have a talent. You not only sing, but you dance. I know how hard that is. You sing and you dance. That combination is vicious.’”

Due to Sharpe’s surprised reaction, Usher clarified, “Okay, he didn’t say vicious, but he did say that was a really special talent and it felt really good to get that compliment from him.”

You can watch his hour-long chat on Club Shay Shay below.