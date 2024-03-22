Kendrick Lamar Takes Hard Shots at Drake and J. Cole on Future and Metro Boomin’s ‘Like That’ | lovebscott.com

Hip-hop is getting interesting again.

via: Billboard

After Future and Metro Boomin unleashed the first of their two collaborative albums, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, social media lit up on Friday (Mar. 22), courtesy of an explosive verse detonated by an elusive Kendrick Lamar. On the song “Like That,” Lamar throws several volleys, suggestively targeting Drake and J. Cole.

“Yeah, get up with me, f–k sneak dissing/ ‘First Person Shooter,’ I hope they came with three switches,” an aggressive Lamar spews on his guest verse. “First Person Shooter” was the joint song Drake and Cole released last year on which the latter boasted: “Love when they argue the hardest MC/ Is it K-Dot? Is it Aubrey? Or me?/We the big three like we started a league.”

Lamar’s vitriol didn’t stop there, as he continued firing more shots at the “Big As the What” duo. “Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf–k the Big 3, n—a, it’s just big me,” he snarled. Lamar then seemingly aimed directly at Drake, saying: “‘Fore all your dogs gettin’ buried, that’s a K with all these nines, he gon’ see Pet Sematary.” For context, Drake’s last album was 2023’s For All The Dogs.

Drake and J. Cole are on the road together for their It’s All a Blur Tour — Big As The What, whose title originated from their Hot 100 chart-topper “First Person Shooter.” In addition, the rap twosome linked up again following the success of said track on Drake’s Scary Hours Edition of For All The Dogs for “Evil Ways.”

Take a listen to “Like That” from Future and Metro Boomin’s album below.