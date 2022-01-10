Kendall Jenner Responds to Criticism Over Dress She Wore to Friend’s Wedding

Kendall Jenner addressed criticism towards the sexy little Black dress she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding.

via Complex:

Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram on New Year’s Eve, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the carousel she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the Mônot dress, in addition to another with the model in what appears to be a bridesmaid dress.

According to People, Kendall showed off the dress on her Stories in November when the wedding took place. One person in the comments of Lauren’s post called out Jenner for wearing what they deemed to be “inappropriate” attire. “Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” the comment reads.

Another person came to Jenner’s defense, responding, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care? Relax.” Perez chimed in, writing, “Tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT.” Kendall caught wind of the conversation and decided to jump in, pointing out that she “obvi asked” Perez to approve her dress choice in advance, adding, “We love a beach wedding.”

Among those who also attended Perez’s wedding were Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber, per E! Online.

We wouldn’t wear that to a friend’s wedding, but we’re also not Kendall Jenner — so there’s that.