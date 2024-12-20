Kelly Clarkson Shades Ex-Husband Brandon Blackstock in Christmas Video

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

Kelly Clarkson is serving up holiday hits with a side of Christmas shade for her ex, Brandon Blackstock … all while hyping her album, “When Christmas Comes Around… Again.”

The “American Idol” alum dissed her ex-husband while promoting her album “When Christmas Comes Around… Again” on Wednesday.

Clarkson, 42, posted an “official album visualizer” via YouTube, which showed four stockings hanging over a fireplace.

Two of the stockings featured the names of the singer and Blackstock’s children — daughter River, 10, and son Remington, 8 — while another read, “Mom.”

The fourth, notably, was printed with the word “Nope.”

Social media users praised Clarkson’s shady decor, with one calling the move “healing” for the Grammy winner.

Another wrote that they were “dying” over the stocking and another labeled it “crazy” funny.

Clarkson filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after seven years of marriage.

The duo had been an item since 2012, walking down the aisle in 2013 and welcoming River and Remington in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Clarkson “felt single” during their union, Page Six reported Wednesday.

“As time went on in their marriage, Kelly didn’t feel like she had a partner … in many ways,” an insider claimed.

The songwriters reached a divorce settlement in March 2022 after a contentious legal battle over property.

Clarkson has not dated publicly since splitting from the talent manager — and her children like it that way.

“They constantly bring it up: ‘Please, we don’t want you to be with anybody else,’” she told KSOT 103.5 listeners in November. “They’re young, so it’s hard to picture their mom with someone else other than their dad.”

However, the “Kelly Clarkson Show” host joked, “Hey, I love you guys, but Mommy needs loving, too!”

via: Page Six