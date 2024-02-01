Kelly Clarkson Says 'Pre-Diabetic' Diagnosis Prompted Her to Lose Weight: 'I Wasn't Shocked' [Video]

Kelly Clarkson’s recent weight loss was sparked by a warning from her doctors.

via: People

During Monday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 41-year-old host opened up about her health after Kevin James told her she looked great as he joined her daytime talk show as a guest.

“Well, I was told I was pre-diabetic,” she said with a laugh. “That’s literally what happened… and well, I wasn’t shocked. I was a tiny bit overweight.”

“But I wasn’t shocked by it. They were like, ‘You’re pre-diabetic. You’re right on the borderline.’ And I was like, ‘But I’m not there yet,’” she quipped. “And then I waited two years and then I was like OK, I’ll do something about it.”

Earlier this month, Clarkson opened up to PEOPLE about her recent weight loss, crediting her on-the-go activities with her kids — daughter River Rose, 9, and son Remington Alexander, 7 — for helping her get in shape.

“We go walk the dogs a few times at the park. We’ll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We’ll go make slime and we go to the museum,” the American Idol winner said. “Walking in the city is quite the workout. And I’m really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down.”

As for her diet, “I eat a healthy mix. I dropped weight because I’ve been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn’t. And 90 percent of the time I’m really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I’m a Texas girl, so I like meat — sorry, vegetarians in the world!”

Back in November 2023, Clarkson confessed on her show that she’s “had many stages” of being heavier than she would have preferred.

“I love losing weight, but here’s the thing,” she said as the audience applauded. “Jeans are so hard when you have a butt and a smaller waist.”

The vocalist — who has shed pounds over the years — has been transparent about her weight loss journey throughout her career.

“Even on American Idol I was really thin, but I was bigger than the other girls on the show, so people would say things to me,” she told PEOPLE in November 2017. “But luckily I am super confident, so I’ve never had a problem with shutting people down and saying, ‘Yeah, you know, that’s just what I’m rocking. It’s fine.’ ”