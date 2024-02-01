Say What Now? Target Yanks Black History Month Book with Wrong Names for Pics of Booker T. Washington and Other Icons

Say what now

A TikToker was appalled to discover Target was selling Black History Month books with factually incorrect information published inside.

via: NY Daily News

The product, called “Civil Rights Magnetic Learning Activity,” puts the wrong names to the faces of icons including W.E.B. Du Bois and Booker T. Washington.

TikTok user @Issatete pointed out the egregious mistakes, drawing a chorus of criticism online.

“We will no longer be selling this product in stores or online. We’ve also ensured the product’s publisher is aware of the errors,” Target said in a Wednesday night statement to the Daily News.

@Issatete’s video shows her flipping through the kit and pointing first to a magnet with a picture labeled “Carter G. Woodson.” It actually shows celebrated activist and philosopher Du Bois, she notes.

To make matters worse, the “Du Bois” magnet is actually a picture of Washington, as Issa points out, adding that she teaches U.S. history and majored in social studies.

The mistakes continue to pile up, with the “Washington” image displaying Woodson’s likeness.

“They shook the names like dice & just tossed them onto the pics because how are so many incorrect?” one commenter remarked.

The product comes from a children’s product retailer called Bendon, according to TMZ. The company did not immediately answer a News request for comment.

“I get it, mistakes happen, but this needs to be corrected,” @Issatete said.