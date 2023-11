Kel Mitchell was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, according to TMZ.

He was admitted through the emergency room where a witness says he was alert and conscious.

His exact illness is unknown, but as of Wednesday he was still receiving treatment in the hospital. It’s unclear exactly what his current condition is.

As you’ve probably seen, Kel’s new movie ‘Good Burger 2’ is out later this month and he has a bunch of promotional appearances scheduled.

Get well soon, Kel.