Shrek 5 Release Date is Leaked by NBC Intern in Since-Deleted LinkedIn Post

The fifth Shrek movie might not be so Far Far Away.

The Twitter/X account @DiscussingFilm was the first to report on the post.

‘SHREK 5’ is now rumored to release in 2025. An NBCUniversal employee listed the film for 2025 on her LinkedIn but has quickly altered the description. pic.twitter.com/KdLoqtYTjc — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) November 8, 2023

Im so but SO HAPPY to say out loud that…#Shrek5 IS COMING IN 2025!!!!!!!! Source: https://t.co/NAR0yJYaC1 pic.twitter.com/mLzb92iyDs — D001 ("SEA" UNDER THE BOARDWALK ON OCTOBER 27) (@RGTK_Fanboy) November 8, 2023

Chris Meledandri, 63, the founder and CEO of Illumination., who is tasked with rebooting the Shrek franchise told Variety in April, ‘You look at what the core elements are that audiences have loved, and you do your very best to honor those core elements.

‘And then you’re hard at work to build story elements and new characters that take you to brand new places. The original cast is a huge part of that.’

‘We anticipate the cast coming back,’ the executive said, adding, ‘Talks are starting now, and every indication that we’ve gotten is there’s tremendous enthusiasm on behalf of the actors to return.’

Mike Myers, 60, has played the lovable ogre Shrek in all four films to date alongside Eddie Murphy, 62, as Donkey, Antonio Banderas, 63, as Puss, Cameron Diaz, 51, as Princess Fiona and John Lithgow as Lord Farquaad.

And after the success of the Puss in Boots: The Last Wish spinoff, which made $484.6 million worldwide, hopes are high that fans of Shrek will flock to theaters to see their old friends.

For what it’s worth, Murphy is all in to reprise his role as Donkey.

‘If [DreamWorks] ever came with another Shrek, I’d do it in two seconds. I love Donkey, Murphy told ETalk in January.

‘They did Puss in Boots movies. I was like, “They should have done a Donkey movie.” Donkey is funnier than Puss in Boots. I mean, I love Puss in Boots, but he ain’t funny as the Donkey.’

Meledandri said he was ‘thrilled’ when he read Murphy’s comments, adding, ‘It’s evidence of his strong enthusiasm for a role that he so brilliantly inhabited and really created alongside the artists at DreamWorks. I found that comment to be very exciting.’

When asked if Donkey deserved his own movie, he enthusiastically answered: ‘Without question.’