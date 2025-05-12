Tory Lanez Stabbed in Prison, Rushed to Hospital

BY: LBS STAFF Published 6 hours ago

Tory Lanez has been reportedly stabbed in prison, rushed to hospital.

This isn’t how Tory Lanez wants to get out of prison, but he is — after suffering a prison yard stabbing so bad, he needs hospital treatment … TMZ has learned.

Tory was in the yard of California Correctional Institution at Tehachapi Monday morning when another inmate stabbed him … according to multiple sources, including one in law enforcement.

Advertisement

It’s unclear what the motivation was for the attack, but one source tells us Tory was rushed by ambulance to a nearby civilian hospital in Bakersfield.

Just last week, he posted a pic of himself looking pretty buff behind bars, and bragging his next album would be dropping soon.

The artist is serving a 10-year sentence at the California state prison for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

Tory and Megan are still battling each other in court — she’s accusing him of enlisting various bloggers to continue publicly smearing and cyberstalking her.

Advertisement

We’re told Tory’s stabbing injury is non-life-threatening.

Story developing …

via: TMZ