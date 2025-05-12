Christopher Schwarzenegger Reveals Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation and What it Took to Get There

BY: LBS STAFF Published 8 hours ago

Christopher explained what drove him to lose weight, saying, “I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities.”

Christopher Schwarzenegger is opening up about his dramatic body transformation and how it took more than five years to get where he is today.

The 27-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver made a rare public appearance at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles on Saturday, where he candidly discussed the ups and downs of his health and fitness journey during a panel alongside his mom, Kelly Osbourne, and event host Jeff Beacher.

“It was a big process,” Christopher shared. “I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, ‘Oh, I’m going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,’ and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities.”

One of those activities was skydiving, which fell out of reach when Christopher realized the complications his weight posed to the otherwise dangerous stunt.

“I was like, ‘I want to go skydiving.’ And my friends were like, ‘Yeah, no shot.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I can’t skydive,'” he recalled.

Though the public only recently took notice of his dramatic transformation, Christopher said his struggle with weight goes way back.

“I tried everything,” he said. “I was doing meal delivery things in high school, and I remember feeling like a weirdo when I was bringing weird lunches to school.”

The University of Michigan grad admitted that the journey hasn’t been an easy one, with many setbacks along the way.

“It’s not an overnight thing, but it took a lot of trial and error,” Christopher explained. “And even still to this day … when you’re saying, ‘oh, before and after photos’ … I don’t feel like I’m an ‘after’ yet. I don’t feel like I’m at the point.”

A pivotal point in Christopher’s weight loss journey came with a key choice he made for Lent, the practice where Catholics give up something in the leadup to Easter.

“Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent,” he shared. “I don’t know if anyone’s Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent.”

And he stuck to it, losing 30 pounds just from cutting out the carb.

“I was like, ‘Well, if I’m giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity, and I’m a good Catholic boy, so I’m not going to break it,'” he said. “And that was my one rule. I was like, ‘I’m not going to break Lent.’ And so I lost 30 pounds just through that.”

While Christopher has remained largely private about his journey, his older brother Patrick Schwarzenegger showed public support for him back in 2021 in a since-deleted Instagram post, per Page Six.

“Proud of you. New job. Crushing in the gym. Whole new person,” The White Lotus star wrote. “Can’t wait to see what this year brings.”

