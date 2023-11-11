Kel Mitchell Explains Hospitalization, Bulging Disc to Blame [Video]

Kel Mitchell is finally explaining what the heck landed him in the hospital.

via: Today

Mitchell shared what happened in a video on Instagram, two days after posting about being on the “road to recovery” following an undisclosed medical issue.

In the video, the actor said he was out shopping Nov. 7 and the “whole room started spinning.” He thought that he might have been dehydrated, so he decided to get some food and water, he said.

“When I did that, the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb followed by me not being able to swallow and that’s when I panicked,” he said, adding that he made the decision to drive himself to the hospital.

He said that when he went to the emergency room, he failed an arm and leg mobility test, “raising his fears” that something was seriously wrong. Several tests were run, he said, including a CT scan and EKG.

“What we feared wasn’t what it was. It was actually a bulging disc I had from a prior injury pressing up against the nerve mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through,” he said.

Mitchell thanked his fans for their prayers and comments in the aftermath of his health scare, as well as his family, including his wife Asia Lee-Mitchell, and his four children, Lyric, Allure, Wisdom and Honor.

In the caption, he added, “For those curious about recent events and my well-being, appreciate the concern and sending love your way. This should bring some clarity.”

On Nov. 9, Mitchell shared a screenshot of a written statement on his Instagram addressing his health scare without delving into detail.

“Grateful for the flood of prayers and positive vibes that surrounded me during a genuinely frightening time,” he wrote, in part. “The scare was real, but so was the support. With the grace of God and the skill of the medical team, I’m now on the road to recovery at home, embraced by the love of my family.”