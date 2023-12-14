Keke Palmer’s Ex Darius Jackson Says He Repented and Got Baptized Amid Abuse Claims

Darius Jackson recently took to Instagram to share a lengthy and intense message about his supporters and God.

via: Page Six

Jackson, announced on Instagram Thursday that he got baptized and repented after the “Nope” star filed a restraining order on him, alleging that he physically abused her.

“There’s A LOT I can say but not allowed to say,” he captioned a video montage of himself working out and boxing.

“And at this point, don’t even want to say.”

Jackson, 29, added that he believes God is his “greatest ally.”

“I have put my trust, patience, timing & entire life onto him so that I can continue to get through the days,” he wrote.

”Lord Jesus has been with me throughout & has strengthen (sic) me to the point where I am continuing to push forward & not looking back.”

The dad of one said he is thankful to be “surrounded” by friends and family who have “always been there” for him.

“Extremely blessed to have repent & be baptized in the name of our Lord Jesus. But the work doesn’t stop, there’s so much I have to do in order to be fulfilled. Saving myself was the 1st step,” Jackson wrote.

He concluded his post with the bible verse Acts 2:38, which reads, “Then Peter said unto them, ‘Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost.’”

Jackson’s post comes more than a month after Palmer, 30, filed for full sole legal and physical custody of their son, Leodis, whom they welcomed in February 2023.

The “True Jackson, VP” alum also filed for a temporary restraining order in Los Angeles, accusing Jackson of physically abusing her on multiple occasions.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six at the time, Palmer alleged that there have been “many instances of physical violence” with her ex that include “destroying [her] personal property,” “throwing [her] belongings into the street,” “hitting [her] in front of [their] son,” “threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him” and more.

The “Ungorgeous” singer also shared video footage from a Nov. 5 incident in which Jackson allegedly “trespassed into [her] home without [her] knowledge or consent, threatened [her], then physically attacked [her] — lunging for [her] neck, striking [her], throwing [her] over the couch and stealing [her] phone when [she] told him [she] was going to call the police.”

Palmer was subsequently granted temporary sole physical and legal custody of her son and a temporary restraining order. Jackson was ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from his ex and his son.

He denied all abuse allegations and accused Keke’s mom, Sharon Palmer, of threatening him.