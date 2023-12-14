‘Friday Night Vibes’ Revival Returns to TBS With Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks as New Hosts

Beginning in 2024, your Friday nights are about to get much better.

via: Variety

TBS has set the premiere date for its “Friday Night Vibes” revival for Jan. 5 at 8:00pm ET/PT.

With new hosts Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks (Tiffany Haddish previously hosted the series with fellow comedian Deon Cole), the weekend movie programming will kick off with a double-feature selection starting with “Black Panther” starring Chadwick Boseman, and followed by “King Richard” starring Will Smith.

Filmed at “The Gathering Spot” in Los Angeles’ West Adams neighborhood, film fans can join Parker and Fredericks in the audience each week where they’ll be joined by surprise guests and conversations “about film, culture and everything in between,” says TBS. Future episodes will spotlight acclaimed dramas “21 Bridges” and “Creed 2;” high-octane adventures “Tenet,” “White House Down,” “Angel Has Fallen,” and “Déjà Vu; and feel-good comedies “Girls Trip,” “Ride Along 2,” and “Just Wright.”

“One of the best parts about the movie-watching experience is to get with your friends to talk about your favorite actors, the best lines, the biggest action scenes and more,” said Jason Sarlanis, president, Turner Networks. “With ‘Friday Night Vibes,’ we’re creating that experience with the brilliant and hilarious Nina Parker and Kevin Fredericks whose wealth of pop culture and film knowledge, mixed with their amazing charisma and humor, will create a fun and lively watch along experience for film fans every month.”

Parker was the host of Netflix’s “Buy My House,” an E! News correspondent and co-host of E!’s “Nightly Pop” and served as an entertainment news correspondent for “The Insider” on CBS. She also hosted reunion shows for VH1’s top-rated franchise “Love and Hip Hop,” and has made numerous television appearances as a pop culture expert on popular shows such as “The Wendy Williams Show” and “The Talk,” and as a contributor and fill-in host for “Access Live” on NBC.

Fredericks, a digital influencer and author, came to be known as one of the pioneers in COVID-friendly entertainment. Through his production company, KevOnStage Studios, he created “Keep Your Distance,” a live-streamed comedy show. He toured North America and Europe headlining Live Nation’s stand-up comedy tour “The Bald Brothers 2023,” appeared on the HBO series “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” Springhill’s “Recipe For Change: Celebrating Black Men,” was the host of Will Smith’s “Dad’s Just Don’t Understand” for Facebook Watch and was also a producer on Smith’s Snapchat series “Will From Home.”

Steve Barry and Joe Braswell serve as executive producers. “Friday Night Vibes” is produced for TBS by Kelchris.