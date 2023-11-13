Keke Palmer's Ex Darius Jackson Denies Abuse Allegations [Photo + Video]

Keke Palmer accused her ex-boyfriend Darius Jackson of physical and emotional abuse, writing in court documents that he has repeatedly attacked her, trespassed at her home and “became very frustrated” with their 8-month-old son.

Palmer’s request for a temporary restraining order against Jackson was granted. The actor was temporarily granted sole custody of their son, Leo, with no visitation for Jackson.

According to TMZ, Jackson, is denying her bombshell abuse allegations — and is levying his own claims against her mother … whom he insists threatened to put a bullet in his head.

Sources close to Darius tell TMZ the latest issue between the couple stems from an argument over the custody of their infant son, Leo. Per our sources … Darius had texted Keke about going to pick up his son to watch football last Sunday — but when he arrived to Keke’s place, Leo wasn’t there.

From there, an argument between Darius and Keke ensued, and at some point, Keke got her mom, Sharon, on the phone and put her on speaker — and we’re told Sharon was screaming/cussing Darius out. It was during that time when Sharon allegedly told Darius she’d put a bullet in his head … which brought things to another level.

Darius then attempted to wrestle Keke’s phone away from her — which our sources say is what’s depicted in one of KP’s exhibits from her restraining order filing last week … which shows them tussling and struggling on the couch.

We’re told Darius absolutely denies abusing Keke … and our sources say cops even came over and didn’t find any probable cause to arrest him for DV. They didn’t even file a report, we’re told … which our sources say backs up DJ’s account.

We’re told Darius’ mother caught wind of the bullet to the head threat, and texted Sharon over it.

We should note, Keke also included screenshots from an altercation between her and Darius on the stairs from Feb. 2022 in her restraining order filing — we don’t know what led to that incident.

In any case, our sources say Darius is sticking to his story … and that denies the recent allegations of abuse. A judge, of course, felt a temporary restraining order was warranted.