Secret Service Opens Fire on People Attempting to Break Into Car Outside Naomi Biden's Home: Sources

Three people attempted to break into a car outside of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter, Naomi Biden’s Georgetown, Washington, D.C. home, causing Secret Service to open fire, according to reports.

via: ABC News

While a Secret Service spokesperson didn’t identify the protectee, he said Sunday night just before midnight in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, D.C., Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle.

“During this encounter, a federal agent discharged a service weapon and it is believed no one was struck,” the spokesperson said. “The offenders immediately fled the scene in a red vehicle and a regional lookout was issued to supporting units. There was no threat to any protectees and the incident is being investigated by the DC Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service.”

It is unclear if Naomi Biden heard the commotion but she was made aware of the incident afterward, according to sources.

“Second District officers, and MPD Internal Affairs were on scene assisting US Secret Service regarding this incident. We have no further information at this time,” the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

Motor vehicle thefts in Washington are up 98% year-to-date, while thefts from vehicles are down slightly (-1%), according to the latest MPD data.

Naomi Biden, 29, is the daughter of Hunter Biden and his ex-wife, Kathleen Buhle, and work as a lawyer at the firm of Arnold & Porter. She married Peter Neal in a ceremony at the White House in November 2022.