Say What Now? Son of Hollywood Agent Arrested After Female Torso Found in Dumpster, as His Wife, in-Laws Remain Missing

The son of a prominent Hollywood agent was arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman’s torso was found in a trash bag.

A mother and her two parents are still missing days after her husband was arrested on suspicion of murder when a woman’s torso was found in a dumpster, the Los Angeles Police Department says in a press release.

Samuel Haskell. 35, was arrested Wednesday after a person looking through dumpster bins found a human torso in a plastic bag, police say. The torso has not yet been identified.

Detectives processing the scene found evidence that led them to the home where Haskell lived with his children along with his wife, Mei Li Haskell, 37, and her parents, Gaoshan Li, 71, and Yanxiang Wang, 64, the LAPD says.

Haskell’s children were found and are being cared for by relatives, police say, but Mei Li and her parents have still not been found.

The Los Angeles Times reports that police say the torso is assumed to be that of Mei Li, but DNA results are pending.

Haskell is being held on $2,000,000 bail. It is not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

CNN reports that Haskell is the son of producer and Hollywood agent Sam Haskell, who has represented stars like Whoopi Goldberg and Dolly Parton.

The LAPD is seeking the public’s help in locating the family members. Anyone with information can call the department’s Robbery-Homicide Division, Homicide Special Section, at 213-486-6890. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go to www.lacrimestoppers.org.

TMZ is reporting they have Samuel Haskell Jr. caught on camera dumping what very well may have been the torso of a body police found in Encino, CA Wednesday.