Keke Palmer Teases SZA When Asking If Drake Is A Good Kisser [Video]

Keke Palmer put SZA on the spot about briefly dating Drake.

Keke, SZA, and Issa Rae — the leading ladies and executive producer of the blockbuster hit, One Of Them Days — recently appeared on Hot Ones Versus, where they went head-to-head against one another to in a scorching game of “Truth or Death Wing.”

Questions included SZA having to rank her collaborators Rihanna, Justin Bieber, and Kendrick Lamar from most to least talented (she declined), Keke impersonating Issa and Will Smith, and the Insecure star ranking guest appearances. The real kicker came around the seven-minute mark when Keke was granted the option to choose her own question for her opponents.

She asked Issa if she’d spin the block on a man if he had a child outside of their relationship—like her character did in the show’s final season—but when it came to SZA, Keke asked the songbird if Drake was a good kisser.

“That’s why I said f**k you in advance,” SZA quipped. Between giggles, Issa pointed at Keke and replied, “I like you.” Keke herself was in a fit of maniacal laughter as SZA opted out of answering and ate another wing. “I knew you were gonna do something that was so—,” SZA added.

“You gotta gag ’em,” said Keke. Still not having answered the question, the KeyTV founder pried a bit more by teasing, “She’s not gonna answer! He must’ve been terrible.”

“We were children! 2009? We were children,” SZA said in her defense. “Y’all tryna double-team me into guilt ’cause you know I’m affected by it.” That line along had both Keke and Issa tickled. SZA flipped the script by questioning Issa about her husband. “Why we didn’t know you were married, Issa?! And where did he come from,” SZA asked.

Drake and SZA have both spoken about their past relationship in music and various interviews. “Said she wanna f**k to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08,” he rapped on “Mr. Right Now.”

She clarified that the two dated in 2009 on X. “In this case a year of poetic rap license mattered. Lol I think he just innocently rhymed 08 [with] wait. Anybody who really knows me and was around during this time can confirm.. it’s all love all peace. I just didn’t want anybody thinking anything underage or creepy was happening. Completely innocent. Lifetimes ago.”

She also described their relationship to Rolling Stone as “so childish,” explaining, “It wasn’t hot and heavy or anything. It was like youth vibes.”

Watch the full ‘Hot Ones’ episode below.