Keke Palmer Says She’s ‘Never Been So Happy’ Amid Court Battle With Ex Darius Jackson

Keke Palmer is starting her 2024 off on a ‘happy’ note.

via Page Six:

“I have never been so happy in my life!!” the “Nope” star wrote via Instagram Wednesday alongside a video of her grinning ear to ear and holding a stingray in crystal blue ocean water.

“Already 2024 has started off on the vibes I was looking for, more experiences and more enjoying what this beautiful world has to offer.”

She continued, “Look at my smile! I don’t even recognize me! I made a second connection with this girl here, I’m on clouuuuuud nine!”

Palmer’s upbeat post comes after she was granted a temporary restraining order against her — with whom she shares 10-month-old son Leodis “Leo” — in November 2023.

Per the order, Jackson was required to remain at least 100 yards away from both Palmer and their child.

In the court documents obtained by Page Six, the “Alice” star, 30, alleged that there were “many instances of physical violence” during her relationship with the fitness trainer.

Palmer claimed the physical abuse began in June 2021 and “finally ended for good” in early October 2023 when the couple split.

She went on to accuse Jackson, 29, of “destroying [her] personal property,” “throwing [her] belongings into the street,” “throwing [her] car keys to prevent [her] from driving away,” “hitting [her] in front of [their] son,” “spewing profanities about [her] to [their] son,” “threatening to kill himself with a gun if [she] left him” and “harassment.”

The documents also included stills from surveillance footage captured in November 2023, which allegedly showed Jackson attacking Palmer in her home.

“At that point, he lunged at me, grabbing at my neck and face, knocked me backwards over the couch, stole my phone out of my hands and then ran out of the house,” she claimed in the court filing.

The actress also detailed another alleged incident from February 2022, claiming Jackson “slammed [her] on the floor and slapped [her] head from side to side.”

Palmer is also seeking sole legal and physical custody of their son.

Last month, Jackson hit back at Palmer’s allegations and filed his own restraining order against the “Hustlers” star.

Per the court filing obtained by Page Six, Jackson labeled Palmer as the “primary aggressor” and alleged the actress “engaged in abusive behavior” and subjected him to “physical and verbal abuse.”

The former college athlete also claimed Palmer “punched” him in the face “during a birthday party” in August 2021. He also accused her of choking and hitting him in February 2022.

We’re happy she’s happy.