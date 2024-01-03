Katt Williams Says Harvey Weinstein ‘Offered to Suck My Penis in Front of All My People at My Agency’ [Video]

Katt Williams revealed Harvey Weinstein offered to give him fellatio during a meeting.

via Complex:

Williams made the allegations during his appearance on the latest episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay. He made several eye-opening comments, but this may have been the most startling, given the now-imprisoned Weinstein’s history with sexual assault.

The 52-year-old spoke about how a number of people have taken the shortcut to success by giving in to unsavory demands from those in power. Katt says he never did so, and gave an example where Weinstein allegedly tried to make an advance.

“They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out,” Williams said. “But he offered to suck my penis in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do? He did all of that, I’m thinking I’m the only Black person on the script—I get there, it’s three other Black guys on there. Whew—huh? I told him no, what y’all do?”

He added, “And this is why when I walk in a room, heads go down. Behind my back, I’m nothing, I’m just a regular old comedian that’s bitter and jealous. But in my face? No, no, no—the king has walked in and they have to respect it, only because I’ve not taken the shortcuts, I’ve not been funded. They pay you to not talk about things they don’t want you to talk about.”

Harvey Weinstein was arrested and charged with rape in 2018 and was found guilty of three out of seven felonies in 2020. He received a 23-year prison sentence, which he is currently serving at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in New York. He is scheduled to be released in 2043 but will be taken back into custody and transferred to a California prison to serve a separate 16-year prison sentence.

