Keith Lee Praises Cardi B After Their Viral Food Reviews: "She's Exactly Who She Says She Is" | lovebscott.com

On Monday (March 18), Cardi B surprised her fans when she posted a TikTok video of her and Keith Lee, who joined the Bronx star for a quick food review.

via: Rap-Up

Keith Lee detailed his experience collaborating with Cardi B following their viral food reviews. Earlier this week, the pair linked up to taste the LA-based Easy Street Burgers and Buldak ramen noodles from Samyang Foods.

“I don’t think I can even have a conversation without saying [that] Cardi B [is] one of them,” Lee shared during a TikTok Live. “From the bottom of my heart, she’s one of them.”





Elsewhere, the internet personality spoke about meeting with the New York rap star in person for the first time. “She met all my family, my mama, my mom-in-law, my kids. She met everybody. Literally, to the point where she was like, ‘Where’s your family at? Why you ain’t bring your family?’ And I was like, ‘I just thought we was coming to chill.’ And she was like, ‘What? Bring your family up here right now!’ She was cool,” Lee continued. “She was literally the definition of what you think she is. That’s exactly who she is. She’s exactly who she says she is.”

On Monday (March 18), the “Enough (Miami)” artist posted a video of her and Lee eating Easy Street Burgers’ Jalapeño Monster and bacon grilled onion burgers. She gave the first a nine out of 10: “For the people [who like] Shake Shack, this tastes a little bit healthier. Actually, this tastes 100 percent healthier. They made it with love.” Meanwhile, the latter earned a seven out of 10.

Although their interaction amassed over 10.5 million views and 1.8 million likes on TikTok, Lee shared that he won’t be collaborating with other public figures often due to his social anxiety. “I feel like I said it before, but I’ll say it again because since I was with Cardi B, [people think], ‘Oh, he needs to eat with a bunch of celebrities,’ and ‘This should be a series.’ I’m a family man. I stay in the house.”