Tomboy-Chic to Haute Couture: A Look At Kehlani's Best Fashion Looks

Kehlani’s style reflects her artistry — bold, fluid, and full of confidence. The Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter is a powerhouse on the mic. Whether on the red carpet or chilling on the ‘gram, Kehlani brings her fashion sense to every look. Her approach to fashion is as versatile as her music. From androgynous streetwear to edgy glam, we can’t get enough.

Kehlani’s Fashion Evolution

Kehlani’s fashion journey has been all about embracing her individuality. Early in her career, she rocked casual, sporty looks, embodying a unique vibe that resonated with her laid-back persona.

As her music and personal identity evolved, so did her wardrobe. Kehlani has never shied away from experimenting with her style. Over time, she’s embraced more daring, androgynous outfits, blending masculine and feminine elements to create a fusion of tomboy-chic and high fashion. This fluidity in her fashion choices mirrors her own identity and has helped her connect with fans across the spectrum. Her looks are unapologetically her, and that’s what makes Kehlani’s best fashion looks stand out. Here are six of Kehlani’s best fashion looks.

1. Lady in Red

The singer stunned everyone at the 2019 Harper’s Bazaar Icons event. Kehlani wore an extravagant feathery red gown, one of her most elegant red carpet looks to date. She wore simple accessories and her man, YG, on her arm.

2. Polka Dot Galore

At the 2021 British Fashion Awards, Kehlani wowed in a voluminous polka-dot tulle gown. According to Fashion United UK, her dress was part of H&M’s Innovation Circular Design Story collection.

3. A Cover Girl

For the cover of NME Magazine in 2022, Kehlani opted for an edgy look that perfectly encapsulated her style evolution. She wore a tailored white button-up top with exaggerated shoulders, a printed tie, and leather overalls. Her powerful stance on the cover made it clear that this was one of Kehlani’s best fashion looks.

4. Denim With a Side of Abs

One of Kehlani’s standout looks featured a bedazzled two-piece denim outfit. She paired a bedazzled denim bandeau top with a high-low distressed bedazzled denim skirt. Kehlani gave us sparkling embellishments with the rugged denim, creating a perfect blend of glam and edge. The outfit highlighted her playful approach to fashion and her ability to make bold statements.

5. The “Crash” Album Cover

Kehlani’s “Crash” album cover is one of her best fashion looks. She wore a silvery two-piece — think high-fashion meets modern armor — and the outfit’s edgy, futuristic design had her fans in love.

6. Mint Pieces

During her 2024 show in Las Vegas, Kehlani wore a mint corset top with a pair of low-rise mint denim pants. Her look was the epitome of tomboy-chic, highlighting her ability to make even the most casual pieces look good. The monochromatic outfit was perfect for her concert.

Kehlani’s fashion evolution is inspiring, with each look pushing the envelope further. She’s praised for her unique tomboy-chic style, which resonates with many. Kehlani’s best fashion moments go beyond the fabric—they’re about owning her space, boldly expressing her fluid identity, and making a statement with every ensemble.

What are your favorite Kehlani fashion looks? Share below!