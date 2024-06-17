A Peek Inside Kehlani's Dating History: From Ballers to Tattoo Artists

Kehlani, known for their soulful voice and relatable lyrics, has captured the hearts of many with their music and magnetic personality. Born in Oakland, California, Kehlani Ashley Parrish has carved out a unique space in the music industry with their blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop. Their openness about mental health, sexuality, social justice issues, and personal experiences has made them a beloved figure among fans. Kehlani’s fluid sexuality and their willingness to share the ups and downs of their love life have further endeared them to the public.

Here’s a look at Kehlani’s dating history, from high-profile romances to meaningful connections.

Letitia Wright (2022)

Fans speculate that the “After Hours” singer is dating actress Letitia Wright. The rumors started in December 2022 after the two were seen grinding on each other at an after party in London.

Kiara Russell (2022)

Kehlani began dating Kiara Russell in 2022. Public displays of affection and supportive social media posts have marked their relationship. Russell is a basketball player and model. It’s unknown if the two are still a couple, especially after Kehlani was seen dancing closely to “Black Panther” star Letitia Wright in December 2022.

070 Shake (2021 – 2022)

Kehlani and 070 Shake, a fellow musician, dated from 2021 to 2022. The two confirmed their relationship in May 2021, but rumors circulated before then. Their relationship was filled with creative collaboration and mutual admiration. They often supported each other’s musical endeavors. Unfortunately, the two unfollowed each other on social media, and Kehlani posted a cryptic message hinting that their relationship didn’t end amicably.

“Play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” the “Honey” singer posted as a caption on one of her Instagram stories in 2022.

YG (2019 – 2020)

Kehlani’s relationship with rapper YG was one of their most publicized romances. They started dating in 2019 and quickly ended after a few months. Their relationship was tumultuous, marred by allegations of infidelity. Kehlani and YG broke up in 2020 after a brief but intense romance, leaving fans with mixed emotions about their split.

Javie Young-White (2018)

In 2018, Kehlani began dating Javie Young-White, a guitarist and friend. This relationship was particularly significant as Javie is the father of Kehlani’s daughter, Adeya Nomi. Despite their romantic relationship not lasting, Kehlani and Javie are co-parents.

Demi Lovato (2018)

In 2018, fans believed Kehlani and Demi Lovato were dating after a spontaneous kiss during one of Demi’s concerts. The two singers never confirmed the relationship.

Shaina Negron (2017)

In 2017, Kehlani briefly dated artist and tattooist Shaina Negron. Their relationship was low-key, with few public appearances or social media posts, and little was known about it.

PARTYNEXTDOOR (2016)

Kehlani’s relationship with rapper PARTYNEXTDOOR in 2016 was controversial. The couple’s tumultuous relationship came to a public end when PARTYNEXTDOOR posted a photo of Kehlani in his bed, leading to rumors of infidelity with her then-boyfriend, Kyrie Irving. This incident caused a significant public outcry and led to Kehlani taking a break from social media due to the backlash and cyberbullying.

The two were romantically linked before but always kept their relationship under wraps.

Kyrie Irving (2016)

Kehlani and NBA star Kyrie Irving dated in 2016. Their relationship seemed promising, with both expressing happiness and mutual respect. However, their romance ended abruptly amidst the controversy with PARTYNEXTDOOR. Despite the public drama, Kyrie and Kehlani have moved past the incident, focusing on their careers and personal growth.