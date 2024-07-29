Nelly Furtado Hints at Potential Las Vegas Residency with Timbaland: 'It Would Be Really Fun' | www.lovebscott.com

Nelly Furtado is gearing up to release a brand new album and might have plans for a Las Vegas residency in the near future.

via People

The Grammy winner, 45, caught up with NME last week about her forthcoming album, 7 , when she revealed that she wouldn’t be opposed to having her longtime collaborator Timbaland, 52, join her for a future Las Vegas residency.

“I think it would be really fun for Timbaland and I to do a Vegas residency of Loose,” Furtado said. “We could play the album from beginning to end, because I do think it captures the world we were in at the time.”

Furtado, who is set to release her first album in seven years on Sept. 20, also spoke about the process behind Loose — which spawned hits including “Say It Right,” “Maneater” and “Promiscuous.” The album itself was certified 3X platinum by the RIAA back in November 2022, after selling over 3 million equivalent album units in the U.S. since its 2006 release.

“We didn’t want it to sound perfect. We wanted it to sound real,” Furtado now says in retrospect. “The idea was [to lay] my trippy, melancholic, bittersweet melodies and lyrics over Tim’s heavy beats and make a dreamy type of mix within that.”

Elsewhere during her discussion with NME, Furtado revealed that her 20-year-old daughter Nevis’ input as an A&R on her new album helped push 7 in the right direction. At one point, she shared, her daughter tried to encourage her against using auto-tune.

“She’d literally be like, ‘Mom, why are you using auto-tune on this song?’ You think it sounds cool but it doesn’t,” Furtado told the outlet with a laugh.

“She also reminded me that people love my music because it’s three-dimensional,” she added, “which made me dig even deeper.”

The new album arrives after Furtado welcomed both a son and another daughter since dropping 2017’s The Ride. The pop star also recalled that she “hadn’t set foot in a studio in about three years” before working on her forthcoming project.

“But something told me I needed to get back in,” she told NME. “I knew I wanted to make an album that reminded me of the vibes and energy you get at a soundcheck when you hear your voice coming back at you loud from the speakers.”

Furtado and Timbaland, 52, teaming up in Vegas isn’t a long shot, either, as the creative duo have most recently worked together in September when they joined forces with Justin Timberlake for track “Keep Going Up.” The team-up marked the trio’s first collaborative effort since their 2017 smash “Give It to Me.”

She and Timbaland also joined each other on stage at the 2023 MTV VMAs, when they presented the song of the year award to Taylor Swift.

“We’re so excited to be making music again,” she told Rolling Stone at the time. “It feels like a mini miracle for us that we could get back in and share the love and the chemistry again.”

We would definitely be in attendance for that!