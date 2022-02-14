Kehlani Reacts to Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Euphoria’ Character Cassie Having Singer’s Posters on Her Bedroom Wall [Photos]

Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Cassie’ has been going through it this season of ‘Euphoria’ and Kehlani thinks she may have an idea why.

via Complex:

The R&B star took to Instagram on Monday while catching the latest episode of the series, to point out that Cassie has her fair share of Kehlani posters in her bedroom, including the album covers for While We Wait and SweetSexySavage.

“Cassie…You got my poster on yo wall girl,” Kehlani wrote on her Instagram Stories. “THIS WHAT U BEEN LEARNING FROM MY MUSIC?! Aw hell. Heal girl heal.”

They continued in the next post, writing Cassie “love me fr im out I quit.”

Kehlani is only one of millions of Euphoria fans tuning into the hit HBO series each Sunday for Season 2, after the January premiere locked in 13.1 million total viewers. The show has since been renewed for a third season, and fans certainly have Sweeney’s performance as Cassie to thank.

In a recent discussion with GQ, Sweeney opened up about a few moments in her career where she was underestimated, like when a casting director once told her she’d “never be on a TV show,” claiming she didn’t have the “right look.” She revealed another instance of being doubted in her life, where somebody questioned her ability to find love.

“I’m a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts,” Sweeney said. “I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it. And [someone’s mother] sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body. I told her, ‘well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.’”

As for Kehlani, the singer revealed in a Byrdie magazine interview back in December that they felt pressured to remove their breast implants following disparaging comments from internet users.

“I was already feeling dysphoric about my breast implants because I’m such a ‘tomboy.’ Like, how do I even put these in outfits?” Kehlani recalled. “I actually feel way more beautiful than I ever felt because I feel healthy. … I really don’t take my natural body for granted anymore. I got things done that went away because my body type was not meant to be changed in the way I thought I could change it.”

See Kehlani’s reaction below.

14.02 | Singer Kehlani has some thoughts on Cassie owning her SweetSexySavage album ?? kehlani: pic.twitter.com/DLD2GXPo5i — Euphoria Source (@EuphoriaSource) February 14, 2022