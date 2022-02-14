Kanye West Reportedly Focusing on His Children After Julia Fox Breakup

Kanye West doesn’t seem to be handling either of his breakups very well.

According to sources close to the rapper, he’s said to be focused on his family and his music.

via Page Six:

“Ye is focused on finishing ‘Donda 2,’ and as he’s very publicly stated, his love of family comes first,” sources close to West share. “And bringing him closer to his children is all he cares about right now.”

Another insider close to the now-former duo say they were “always just a vibe.”

“Hence saying it’s an open relationship,” the source says. “There’s nothing to ‘break off.’”

Reps for the “Forbidden Fruits” podcast co-host, 32, clearly felt differently, as they issued a statement confirming the breakup.

“Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators,” her rep said in a statement to Page Six, “but they are no longer together.”

The split announcement came one day after West, 44, spent Super Bowl Sunday on a social media tirade against various people he once considered close to him, such as Kid Cudi.

West claimed he cut Cudi from “Donda 2” over his friendship with Kim Kardashian’s beau, Pete Davidson.

“Too bad I don’t wanna be on ur album you f–kin dinosaur hahaha ?,” Cudi commented on West’s Instagram post. “Everyone knows I’ve been the best thing about ur albums since i met u. ima pray for you brother.”

The “Day ‘n’ Nite” performer also slammed West on Twitter in response to his online actions.

“We talked weeks ago about this,” he wrote. “You’re whack for flipping the script and posting this lie just for a look on the internet. You ain’t no friend. BYE.”

Kanye West needs to take some time off and focus on himself. Leave the kids to Kim.